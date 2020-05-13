Crèche closures will stop parents returning to work

By Suzanne Pender

A survey conducted this week by RollerCoaster.ie found that more than 50% of parents say they can’t go back to work if their child’s creche doesn’t open, prompting calls for an urgent solution.

“As a representative body for independent early learning and full day-care providers in Ireland, we have engaged with NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) and the government to offer our guidance and support in their efforts to identify solutions to meet the childcare needs of healthcare workers now and all workers in the coming weeks and months,” said Regina Bushell, chair of Seas Suas, the voice for independent early learning and care providers in Ireland.

“While the focus has understandably been on providing childcare provision for healthcare workers, we need to move to fully address solutions for all workers. The next phase of the government’s roadmap is fast approaching, which will see more essential workers return to work,” said Ms Bushell.

“Providing childcare provision to these essential workers and the wider workforce is now an imminent priority for which practical and workable solutions are required.

“We need to provide guidance, clarity and certainty to parents to allow them to plan and to return to work. We cannot risk a situation where parents and families are not in a position to go back to work due to childcare issues. We need to provide a solution.

“Central to this is the re-opening of centre-based care and Seas Suas is currently planning and preparing a model to support providers in re-opening their services,” she said.

“We are committed to engaging and partnering with government and NPHET in planning for the resumption of childcare services, and through consultation between the sector and government, we can reach solutions in a timely manner and in the best interest of all,” concluded Ms Bushell.