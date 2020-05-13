Former manager of sugar factory has passed away

By Charlie Keegan

EAMONN Collins, The Elms, Athy Road, Carlow, a former manager of Carlow sugar factory, passed away at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge on Monday 13 April.

Born in 1936 in Athenry, Co Galway, he was the son of Richard Collins, an agricultural scientist with the Department of Agriculture, and Katie Loughnane, a poultry inspector. Along with his siblings Maura, Peadar, Padraig, Sinead and Seosamh, he moved to Dublin in 1941. The family home was Silveracre on the Howth Road in Raheny and, like many of his neighbours, Eamonn attended O’Connell’s Boys School, the well-known Christian Brothers-run school in the shadow of Croke Park on Dublin’s North Circular Road.

Perhaps it was no surprise, then, that Eamonn developed his lifelong love of sport ‒ particularly track and field and cycling ‒ as a young man. He won the Dublin Primary Schools high jump and his preferred track event was the 880 yards; in later life, he ran three marathons and completed several charity cycles, including Wexford to Carlow and Cork to Carlow.

Eamonn’s brother Seosamh, who was ordained Fr Laurence Collins, shared a story at the funeral Mass about the two of them playing football at home the night before he left to join the Dominicans in Cork. After failing to score any of ten penalties against his brother, Eamonn quipped: “Are you sure it’s the Dominicans you’re joining or is it Cork Athletic?”

After school, Eamonn studied civil engineering in UCD on a full scholarship and finished first in his graduation class in 1957, as well as winning a Pearse Malone Medal during his studies. Academic achievement was not just something he strived for himself but encouraged in others.

After his recent passing, nieces, nephews and even former neighbours shared stories of how Eamonn had encouraged them with their studies. So much so that one neighbour remembered being more concerned about telling Eamonn about his leaving cert results than he was about telling his own father.

After graduating and working as a demonstrator at UCD, like many Irish people at the time Eamonn emigrated to London in 1958 to take up a job with Smiths Consulting Engineers. It was in London that he met his wife Nan Forristal from Jerpoint, Co Kilkenny. He spent a year in Canada working in the mining industry so he could save money and they could return to Ireland to be married.

They were married in Corpus Christi Church, Drumcondra by Nan’s brother Bishop Laurence Forristal in December 1952 and settled in Dublin.

Eamonn worked for engineering consultants Nicholas O’Dwyer on a number of large public projects, including the design of the one-way system in Limerick. Years later, this was a matter of great amusement to some of his children, when the family was driving through Limerick city and found themselves lost in the very traffic system that he had designed.

Eamonn took up a position with Irish Sugar in the 1960s, where he went on to spend most of his career. Eamonn and Nan lived in almost every town where there was a sugar factory, including Mallow, where their daughter Catherine was born, and Tuam, before moving to Carlow in 1983 and becoming director of sugar production.

He took great satisfaction from his work in the sugar factory and thought nothing of putting in long hours, particularly during ‘the campaign’, when the sugar beet was being processed and the factory was running 24 hours a day. Workers soon learnt that Eamonn was liable to turn up anywhere in the factory at any hour of the day or night; in fact, in Tuam he earned the nickname ‘McCloud’ after the 1970s TV cowboy, who had a habit of appearing out of nowhere.

Eamonn and Nan joined Carlow Golf Club and both served as captain, president and committee members during their time in the club. While captain in 1993, he fought very hard for equal rights for women in the club, but unfortunately the new constitution which gave effect to it wasn’t implemented until after he left office. He also served as president of the club in 2007 and was involved in managing golf teams from Carlow that competed around the country.

Never a man to be sitting around on the couch, golf was fitted in around running (or jogging, as he always called it) and cycling. He was still cycling to the gym in the Talbot Hotel just over two years ago ‒ although his daughter Catherine might have been following him in the car at that stage.

After his retirement from Irish Sugar in 1997, Eamonn worked overseas as a sugar industry consultant ‒ mostly in Kazakhstan and Latvia ‒ allowing him to indulge his twin passions for work and travel. When he eventually retired, he got a lot of satisfaction from his work with St Laserian’s Special School, where he served as chairman of the board of management

Despite a long illness, Eamonn remained living at home with Nan until last month, thanks to the support of many carers and healthcare workers, including Fiona Doogue, Sharon Morgan and the staff of Bluebird Care. His many Sugar Company friends and colleagues ‒ Tony and Nuala Quinn, Des and Clair Carbery, PL Curran, Michael O’Sullivan, Vincent Grogan and John O’Donovan ‒ also rallied around when Eamonn needed some support. Neighbours from The Elms were hugely supportive in recent times and stood outside their homes to pay their respects when Eamonn’s remains were returned home to the family.

Eamonn passed away on Monday 13 April in the care of the staff at Beechwood Nursing Home, who are doing fantastic work in the face of recent challenges.

He is survived by his wife Nan, daughter Catherine (Kill, Co Kildare), sons Richard (Fairbanks, Alaska) and John (Drumcondra, Dublin), daughter-in-law Sandra, sons-in-law Liam and Patrick, grandchildren Luke, Aoibh, Enda, Harry and Keelin, brothers Padraig and Fr Laurence and sister Sinead.

In line with the current restrictions, Eamonn’s funeral and burial were private, but the family hope to have a memorial Mass when things return to normal.