Free car disinfectant service

By Suzanne Pender

LIBERTY Insurance is offering every driver in Ireland a free vehicle disinfectant service at any garage in the company’s trusted network.

This service comes as a response to the coronavirus pandemic to ensure all customers feel safe. Motorists will know that they can take their vehicles with complete peace of mind to any garage in Liberty’s network, comforted that they will be thoroughly disinfected before the vehicle is returned.

This Ozone Disinfectant Machine will also be available for use in any customer’s complimentary vehicle. It will kill 99.9% of microbes, bacteria and viruses and is most commonly used in gas form to disinfect and sanitise vehicles.

“As a result of the coronavirus, nearly everyone has experienced a change in their daily habits and responsibilities, especially in terms of personal hygiene and disease prevention,” said María Eugenia Muguerza, operations leader Liberty Europe.

“As people continue to travel on essential journeys, we want to ensure that their health and safety is protected and help reduce new infections. The Ozone Disinfectant Machines are free of charge to any driver who brings their vehicle to any one of our 34 trusted network of garage partners across Ireland, regardless of whether they are a Liberty Insurance customer.”

Liberty has also launched the initiative in other European countries, including Spain and Portugal.