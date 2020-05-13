GRA calls for gardaí to be prioritised when testing for Covid-19

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) says it is concerned by the lack of progress being made to reduce the turnaround time when testing officers for Covid-19.

A test currently takes five days from the time a person is referred to the start of contact tracing.

Latest figures show there have been 64 incidents of gardaí being coughed or spat at in the past month.

GRA president Jim Mulligan says it is a stressful situation for those on the frontline and it’s being compounded by the wait time for a test result.

“We should be prioritised, we believe. Particularly in those instances where someone has been spat at,” said Detective Garda Mulligan.

“It should be possible to get a result back within 24 hours to put that person and their family at ease.

“There hasn’t been any progress on that to date but we’re hoping that there will be.”

Detective Garda Mulligan said members are very stressed at the threat of contracting coronavirus.

“It is one of the reasons that we have been calling for priority testing for the guards that have to go home and wait three or four days for a test and then another three or four days to get the result back.

“It’s very worrying both for the member and their families particularly if they are living with elderly parents or they have children who might be in an at risk category or someone else at home that might be in an at risk category. It’s very stressful.”