Mercy University Hospital in Cork launches fundraiser appeal for PPE

By Ciarán Sunderland

Cork’s Louisa O’Callaghan is one of the fundraiser’s participants and aims to run 100 miles in May.

The Mercy University Hospital in Cork is launching a fundraising appeal for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The hospital is targeting funds of €100,000 in order to purchase more PPE as well as a Nanoclave Cabinet.

The Nanoclave Cabinet disinfects equipment for staff and patients using ultraviolet light and kills bacteria and viruses including Covid-19.

The Rebel Legends Frontline Hero Challenge has been created by Pop Up Races to raise these funds.

The virtual challenge asks the public to get involved by registering for a virtual run, walk and cycle or any form of exercise where they can record their completed distances.

It is possible to register for the fundraiser here

Anyone is able to take part as they can set the distance for their challenge themselves and participants will receive a Rebel Legends medal and t-shirt for reaching their target.

Louisa O’Callaghan from Cork is one of the participants who has already signed up to support the appeal.

She aims to complete 100 miles in May. She says that the staff are selflessly working on the frontline in the hospital and are at greater risk of contracting Covid-19.

“We’re seeing on a very regular basis the additional pressure the staff are under dealing with the infection and having to regularly change PPE and wearing masks for very long periods, and the problems wearing all the equipment is causing them,” she says.

Ms O’Callaghan says knowing that the funds raised will help staff “makes it all worthwhile.”