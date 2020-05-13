Penneys responds to reopening rumours

RETAIL giant Penneys has responded to rumours on social media about plans to reopen its stores in Carlow and across the country.

Scotching widespread rumours that have been doing the rounds over the past few days, a spokeswoman for the hugely popular retailer said: “We have not made any announcement about reopening in Ireland and social media posts which are circulating with an opening date are false.”

Responding to queries from ‘Journal.ie’ about the fake social media rumours, the spokeswoman added: “Nothing matters more to us than the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers. That is why we will only reopen our stores once we are convinced that it is safe and right to do so.

“We are closely following all safety advice from government and will treat this as the minimum standard across all our stores.”

The lockdown has been a tough time for avid fans of the retailer, which has a busy outlet at Carlow Shopping Centre in Carlow town.