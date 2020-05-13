Ploughing may not come back to Carlow next year  

THERE is significant doubt about whether the ploughing championships will return to Co Carlow in 2021.

The cancellation of this years’s trade exhibition, announced last week, came as a huge blow for Carlow, with around 300,000 people attending the three-day event last year. However, there is no guarantee that the mammoth event will return to Carlow next year.

Assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) Anna Marie McHugh praised the Ballintrane venue but tempered expectations for 2021. She said that matters for next year are complicated, as Ireland is set to host the World Ploughing Championships, which will run alongside the national ploughing match.

“It would not mean that because the event is cancelled we are going back to Carlow,” said Ms McHugh. “There are lots of factors with the world match, land being one of them, and the amount required is very significant. If it was an ordinary year, coming back for another national championship would be different. However, the worlds are a totally different ball game.”

Typically, the amount of ploughing land is between 150 and 170 acres, but the world championships would require at least double that.

Ms McHugh hoped the ploughing would return to Carlow in the near future, but she could not say when.

“We had a very successful year last year in Carlow. The traffic went very well. Traditionally, when a place works well, the ploughing would go back a second if not a third time. We certainly like to think we’ll be back at some point, but in 2021 there’s nothing I can tell you.”

It is expected that a decision will be made on the 2021 venue during the summer.

Taking the decision to cancel the public exhibition was a hugely difficult one for the NPA executive. However, Ms McHugh believed the ploughing championships would struggle to recover if there had been a spike in Covid-19 after the event.

“Our single biggest fear was the risk, and the association of risk with our event. If there had been a surge of the disease in October and to be linked to our occasion … we would never recover from that.

“We are a people organisation, a voluntary organisation. We could not have that on our conscience in any way. From a practical point of view, if we had a re-emergence (of Covid-19) in August, where would we be?”

It is hoped to run the ploughing events behind closed doors in Carlow this September. It would see a couple of hundred people on site each day, allowing for social distancing to take place. However, the NPA will closely monitor health advice in the weeks ahead and the championships will be reviewed.

News of the cancellation was met with widespread dismay locally last week, but it was viewed as the correct decision. It is a blow to the local economy, with around €45 million generated from the ploughing.

Carlow Tourism chief executive Eileen O’Rourke said: “It’s very disappointing news. It was a great source of midweek business, not just during the ploughing week but in the two weeks leading up. It’s very disappointing, but public health has to be the main concern and the ploughing championships had to take a very close consideration of it. All we can hope is to see it back in 2021, when the worlds will be on.”

She added: “It’s a very difficult time for tourism in the county and if it had gone ahead it would have been some light at the end of the tunnel.”

One of the landowners involved in the ploughing is county councillor John McDonald. He said that local landowners would welcome the event in 2021.

“I do not see why there would be any objection to have it there,” he said. “I think it would be a great boost for Carlow to have the ploughing next year when it’s announced. You could not buy the publicity that Carlow got last year. It was fantastic.”