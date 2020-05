The death has occurred of Travis Walsh, 31 Askea Lawns, Carlow town who died suddenly on 12 May, aged 24 years old. Beloved son of Mary-Ann and Johnny and loving brother to Peter and Diana. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends. May Travis rest in peace. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.