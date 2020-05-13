Rent hike in Carlow







RENTS continue to rise in Carlow, but Covid-19 has left its impact, according to new research.

The average rent in Carlow in the first quarter of 2020 is €983, which is up 7.2% year on year. The average three-bed semi in Carlow costs €930, up 6.9% from the previous year.

However, nationally rents fell by 2% in April as Covid-19 bites down on the property market.

Only 520 properties in Leinster were advertised for rent on Daft.ie during April, the lowest-ever number since records began in 2006.

Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft research, said: “Before Covid-19 stopped the economy in its tracks, it seemed as though things were finally beginning to improve for Ireland’s rental sector. After a decade, where effectively no new rental homes were built, the situation had improved in recent quarters. Figures in this report show that more than 35,000 new rental homes were in the pipeline when Covid-19 shut down the construction sector. Given that the pandemic is unlikely to change any of the long-term fundamentals driving underlying housing need, there is a danger that while its immediate impact might be to lower rents, its longer-term effect could be to worsen the shortage.”