Revenue defers Local Property Tax again due to Covid-19

Payment had been due on May 21, 2020.

Revenue has announced that Local Property Tax (LPT) payments have been deferred until July 21.

Revenue said this deferral was due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

This announcement follows March’s decision to extend the date from March 21, 2020, to May 21, 2020.

People who had been paying by the Annual Debit Instruction (ADI) method saw their payments extended.

In a statement, Revenue said: “Given the continuing situation regarding Covid-19, the deduction date for property owners who opted to pay their LPT for 2020 by Annual Debit Instruction (ADI) has been further extended to 21 July 2020.

“Property owners who have opted to make a payment by ADI do not need to advise Revenue or take any action.”