Smuggled alcohol worth €510,000 seized at Dublin port

Revenue officers seized the smuggled alcohol as part of routine operations.

Alcohol estimated to have a retail value of €510,000 was seized yesterday at Dublin port.

Over 13,500 litres of Krackoff vodka was discovered.

Sale of the smuggled vodka would have resulted in a €326,781 loss to the exchequer.

Revenue uncovered the alcohol when they searched an unaccompanied trailer originating from Belgium.

Over 265,000 litres of alcohol with a retail value of more than €1m has been seized in Dublin Port since January 1, 2020.

Revenue said these seizures are part of their ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the shadow economy.

Investigations are ongoing.