The late Robbie Smyth wore his learning lightly

By Charlie Keegan

ROBERT (Robbie) Smyth, Newtown, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, whose death occurred on Friday 10 April in the loving care of the management and staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home, was a member of a well-known, talented and popular family. Robbie, who would have celebrated his 90th birthday at Christmas, had been in failing health for the final three years of his life, having sustained a fall while walking near his home.

He was second-youngest in a family of five children of Joseph and Anne (née Brennan) Smyth.

Robbie was a resident of the Sacred Heart Hospital, St Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown and St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny before being admitted to Borris Lodge.

Smyth’s of Newtown was a highly popular musical lounge for many years, under the ownership of Michael Smyth, who was the fifth generation of the family to engage in the licensed trade. Michael, a man of old-world elegance and sophistication, died in September 2013 at the age of 86, having been predeceased by his brother Patrick.

The Smyth family were first recorded living in Carlow in 1653 and Smyth’s was one of the country’s oldest family-run licensed premises, with records going back to the mid-1740s. It featured in both a book on traditional Irish pubs by travel writer Turtle Bunbury and in the award-winning documentary The Irish Pub.

Robbie Smyth will be remembered as a man of great intellect. He graduated with BA and BComm degrees from UCD and it was the language part of his studies that ignited his lifelong interest in world culture and travel – he spent time in Africa, Turkey, Greece, France, Italy and many more countries.

As a secondary school teacher, his first appointment was to O’Connell School in Dublin city. Then he took up a position with Presentation College, Bray before moving closer to home when being appointed to the staff of the Patrician Brothers in Tullow.

During his time studying and working in Dublin, Robbie was a great devotee of the operatic scene in the capital.

Robbie was married to Kathleen Jones, who was also a secondary teacher and a newsreader. Kathleen, who was a native of Doncaster in Yorkshire, died more than 40 years ago. During their marriage, the couple travelled to many parts of the world, taking up teaching jobs in the various countries in which they lived.

When living in London, Robbie completed his master’s in linguistics.

Robbie had spent the final 35 years at the Smyth home in Newtown. A private man, he did not involve himself in the running of the musical lounge but was a great assistance to both Michael and Patrick in the smooth running of the Smyth home.

He remained an avid reader throughout his life and would enthral listeners with the many great stories from his life of travel.

A spiritual man, Robbie could quote extensively and accurately from the scriptures. During his time as a resident at Borris Lodge, he kept his rosary beads at his bedside. He was a nephew of his late namesake Robert Smyth, who was principal in Goresbridge National School, Co Kilkenny, and he was a cousin of the late Sister Mary of the Rosary (Maureen Smyth), a member of the Carmelite order of nuns in Wales.

Robbie was also close to his nephew Fr David Murphy, who ministers in Galway.

A man of great intelligence, Robbie Smyth was also a man of humility, never being one to look down on others or to cause embarrassment to people. He was possessed of the common touch.

He had a lifelong love of all sports, which began when he was a young boy playing Gaelic football, and he particularly enjoyed watching international football. While not retaining the same intense interest in music as his brother Michael, who was a classically-trained pianist, Robbie did play the clarinet and was a great lover of classical music. The Smyths’ father Joseph had a fine tenor voice and their mother Anne had a great appreciation of music.

Robbie was a great man for visiting neighbours and friends, also taking time out to visit people he knew in hospital.

He reposed in Kearney’s Funeral Home before removal of his remains on Easter Sunday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Newtown, where Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown celebrated his requiem funeral Mass. The numbers at Mass were limited due to the current government health restrictions.

In a eulogy during Mass, Robbie’s sister Jane Gleeson paid tribute to the wide range of qualities that he brought to his life, referring to his sense of humour, his humility, care for family and friends, his religious convictions and the high status in which he was held by everybody.

Following Mass, Robbie was laid to rest in the Smyth family plot in the adjoining cemetery, with Fr Foley reciting the final prayers at the graveside. He is survived by his sisters Maura Murphy (Galway) and Jane Gleeson (Thurles), nephews and nieces, his kind neighbours and circle of friends.