Carlow artist awarded €10k bursary

Artist Clare Breen

CLARE Breen, the current artist-in-residence at Visual, has been awarded €10,000 in a regional arts bursary.

Artlinks is a partnership initiative of local authorities’ arts offices in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford with the Arts Council of Ireland for supports to artists living in the southeast region.

Clare, who lives in Carlow town, is artist-in-residence at Visual for the second consecutive year, while she also worked with the Take A Part arts community group on a project called ‘Bread Fellow Chats’. That project brought communities through making food vessels together and sharing and exchanging foods.

“As arts officer, I am thrilled for Clare, who works in such a considered way responding to community needs and giving voice to those who may not have had an opportunity to engage with the arts in such an intimate way,” Sinéad Dowling told The Nationalist.

“The relationship between her as artist-in-residence at Visual has been far-reaching to many communities, agencies, organisations, schools and beyond, creating multiple access points for communities to not just engage with Visual as a space and its exhibitions but also to engage directly with a working artist.”

Two other artists, Mary Conroy from Kilkenny and Laura Ní Fhlaibhín from Wexford, were also awarded money under the same programme and the trio will work together on a project called Materials Matter – Ábhar Ábhar. The project draws on contemporary issues such as climate change and DIY cultures.