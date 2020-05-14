Dublin village to become one-way as temporary coronavirus measure

A south Dublin village is to become one-way as part of temporary Covid-19 measures.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council says it plans to make the switch in Blackrock from May 27, to allow extra space for pedestrians and cyclists.

A county-wide plan on a range of temporary measures is also due to be unveiled in the next two weeks.

Cathaoirleach of the council, Shay Brennan, says the reaction so far has been positive.

“The plan is being drawn up at the moment but it’s envisaged that it will become a one-way system to car traffic and a two-way system for cyclists

“There will be general measures put in place to encourage further pedestrianisation of the area.”

Oisín O’Connor from the Dublin Cycling Campaign hopes the extra space for pedestrians and cyclists will be replicated.

“There’s villages like Dundrum village and Dalkey in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown alone that could benefit from something like this.

“Really it comes down to local people getting in touch with their councillors to say that they support this.

“For businesses as well it’s a win-win.”