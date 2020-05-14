Free hairdos for our heroes

Hairdos for Heroes initiative

to thank frontline workers

By Elizabeth Lee

PEOPLE are pulling their hair out in frustration during lockdown because their erstwhile glossy locks are now looking like Wurzel Gummidge’s head!

Hair extensions brand Great Lengths has come dashing to the rescue, though, and wants to help our frontline workers feeling pampered and beautiful again! They’ve just launched Hairdos for Heroes, an initiative that will offer free haircuts and blow dries as a way of giving back to frontline workers.

The company is enlisting salons to participate and is offering event planning and kits as well as marketing support to all salons involved.

Hairdos for Heroes encourages salons throughout Ireland to dedicate one or two days to provide frontline staff with a free cut and blow dry when it is safe again for salons to open and resume service. The free pamper session will reward frontline staff for their amazing and selfless work during this time.

When Covid-19 is far behind us and our frontline workers have had their chance to rest properly, Great Lengths wants to ensure their efforts are not forgotten and give them a chance to be pampered and preened by some of the country’s top stylists as way to say thank you.

The campaign will take place nationally on Sunday and Monday 6-7 September and salons can select one or both days to participate.

Salons can register their interest in participating by contacting Great Lengths directly on [email protected] . Each participating salon will be listed on the dedicated Hairdos for Heroes web page at

https://www.greatlengths.com/en-gb/hairdos-for-heroes



