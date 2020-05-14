Monica gets the birthday surprise she thoroughly deserved

By Suzanne Pender

MONICA Bolger, Askea Lawns, Carlow woke to the birthday surprise she thoroughly deserved, with her brothers, sisters and extended family all coming together to wish her a very happy 70th from three different continents!

Covid-19 put an end to the big surprise party Monica’s six children had planned for their much-loved mum, described by all as “a very young 70!”

So with a party impossible and travel restrictions still in place, the Bolger children put their thinking caps on and came up with the idea of creating a video message featuring all of Monica’s nearest and dearest.

“The video had messages from all our relations in America, Australia, Canada, England and Kerry, where she’s from … it made her day,” said Monica’s daughter Nicole.

“It was great, she had all her brothers and sisters on the message, her cousins, all Daddy’s family, everyone in Kerry … it was lovely, and all her grandchildren came in at the end to wish Nana a happy birthday,” added Nicole.

Monica’s grandchildren are Saoirse, Padraic, Shane, Niamh, Aaron, AJ, Caoimhe, Rogan and Cillian. The video was then followed by a very special birthday message from Monica’s six children Monica Nolan, Daniel Bolger, Nicole Bolger, Tomasina Smith, Caragh Bolger and Adrian Bolger. Monica’s husband Tom passed away 12 years ago this year.

Throughout the day, five of Monica’s children, their partners and her grandchildren called to the garden to wish Monica a very happy 70th birthday; they cut the cake and celebrated with a glass of prosecco over the wall!

Caragh, who lives in Reading in England, was sadly unable to travel home for the celebration.

“Her best friend Nell Farrell from across road came over for a glass of prosecco over the wall during the day and her sister-in-law Mary Fitzpatrick came around especially, so she was delighted to see her, too. We all called during the day, so that kept her going all day,” said Nicole.

“She was spoilt rotten … but she deserves it,” smiled Nicole.