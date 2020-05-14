Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Joseph Savage, Donore, Bagenalstown, Carlow and formerly Tinnacouse, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny. Joseph died unexpectedly on Wednesday 13 May. Very sadly missed by his loving mother Helen Savage, his Nanny Beth Savage, his sisters Heather and Paige, brother Anthony, uncles Denis and David, aunts Barbara and Catriona, his cousins, extended family and his friends. Due to the current government Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, Joe will be buried in Skeoughvosteen after a private funeral over the coming days. May he rest in peace.

The death has taken place of Denis (Dinny) Coogan, Conway Park, Bagenalstown (peacefully) at his home. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Breda, daughters Mary, Cecilia, Fiona, Denise, Yvonne, Noreen and Laura, sons-in-law, his 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. May Dinny rest in peace. In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral Mass for Dinny will take place. A memorial Mass to celebrate Dinny’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of William (Willo) Fallon, 107 Green Road, Carlow town and formerly Zimbabwe, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, after a short illness. Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Willie and much-loved brother of Kevin, Annmarie, Siobhán and Michael. Deeply regretted by his sisters-in-law Iona and Sarah-Jane, brothers-in-law Don and Gerry, niece, nephews, aunts, uncle, cousins, extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and friends. May Willo’s gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has occurred of Travis Walsh, 31 Askea Lawns, Carlow town who died suddenly on 12 May, aged 24 years old. Beloved son of Mary-Ann and Johnny and loving brother to Peter and Diana. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends. May Travis rest in peace. Funeral arrangements to follow.