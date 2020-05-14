Yogurt really does help grow trees!

By Suzanne Pender

EARLIER this year, Ireland’s leading yogurt brand Glenisk pledged its commitment to a sustainability-focused initiative with Self-Help Africa, committing to plant over one-million trees in Ireland and Africa in the coming year.

Glenisk is now giving Irish shoppers the chance to contribute to the fight against climate change on their next shopping trip, simply by choosing a pot of Glenisk Bio Organic Yogurt. From 21 May to 10 June, Glenisk will work with retail partners SuperValu on an exclusive promotion that will see €1 from each pot of Bio Organic Yogurt 500/450g sold go directly to the One Million Trees campaign.

This offer will be available at SuperValu branches in Hacketstown, Bagenalstown, Tullow and Sandhills, Hacketstown Road, Carlow.

As consumers are faced with so much uncertainty and charities experience an unprecedented struggle for funding during these challenging times, Glenisk is going a step further in its support for the campaign by donating over 40% of its sales per pot to Self Help Africa (RRP €2.29 per 500/450g pot).

One Million Trees is a local-to-global climate action programme by Self Help Africa, supported by Glenisk, that will see 100,000 native trees planted in Ireland and 1,000,000 trees planted in sub-Saharan Africa. When it comes to climate change, no-one can do everything, but everybody can do something.

Shoppers can play their part in supporting the fight against climate change by simply choosing a pot of Glenisk when they next visit their local SuperValu store or shop online at supervalu.ie.

For more information on the One Million Trees campaign or to donate €5 to plant one tree in Ireland and ten trees in Africa, visit selfhelpafrica.org/onemilliontrees.