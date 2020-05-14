Zoom quiz raises funds for Homecare Team

A thoughtful Bagenalstown couple raised money for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team with a Zoom quiz recently.

The charity was the very grateful recipients of the funds which were raised recently by Jennifer Holligan and Ger Doyle.

The pair organised a family and friends Zoom quiz with €170 being raised.

They sent the money to the homecare team with the simple message that they hoped “this will help in someway”.

“On behalf on everyone who took part we love the work you all do,” they added.

Fair play to all involved.