Carlow Nissan reopens on Monday

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Nissan will reopen this Monday, having introduced a series of new safety measures to protect customers seeking service and repair and to facilitate those thinking of buying a new car.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our staff and customers safe, to follow and comply with government guidelines and to continue working towards the full reopening of our business,” said Jack O’Donoghue, dealer principal, Carlow Nissan.

Carlow Nissan will reopen for service and repair on Monday 18 May, while customers thinking of buying a new car will be able to avail of a variety of remote services in the run-up to sales reopening, or to visit the dealership in person.

“We take the safety of our staff and customers very seriously. ‘Nissan Safety First’ is a set of precautions that will be in place when we reopen for business this coming Monday,” said Jack.

“All our technicians will wear the necessary PPE when working on your vehicle and all cars and keys will be fully sanitised before being returned. Contactless collection and delivery services will also be available,” he added.

“We have also redesigned our dealership to meet all social distancing guidelines. We will have protective screens in reception areas, as well as customer sanitisation stations,” he continued.

“Customers thinking of buying a new 202-plate car can get a head start, now that a lot of our services are available remotely. This includes trade-in valuations, test-drive-at-home facilities, online finance applications, online payment transactions and contactless delivery,” said Jack.

“We want our customers to know that we are doing everything to keep them safe. We look forward to reopening, to meeting customers and to providing a service that meets their needs, whichever way they may choose to service or repair their car or to buy a new car,” he added.

Customers seeking further information should call Carlow Nissan or visit www.nissan.ie.