Free supports for Covid impacted businesses in Carlow

CARLOW businesses facing significant challenges in adapting their operations for social distancing can avail of new supports.

Carlow County Council has announced details of a new programme to support small and medium enterprises in redesigning their businesses for physical distancing.

The local authority is providing free training and advice to retail, hospitality and local services across the county.

VAE consulting has been engaged by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office to help companies continue to trade with the restrictions and challenges around Covid-19. The programme provides four briefings and four one-to-one mentoring sessions.

Announcing details of the initial supports in this sector, Carlow County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “It is widely acknowledged the economic challenge ahead for all sectors in the commercial environment, but we must have a particular focus on retail, hospitality and local services and supporting them in the reopening process over the coming months.

“In launching this programme, we are also opening a survey for town-centre traders to inform us if they have a requirement to use public spaces in order to operate so we can co-ordinate the consideration of these requests.”

Speaking about the experience to date with the retail, hospitality and local services sector, Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise with Carlow County Carlow, said: “The local enterprise office can provide significant support at present with trading online supports, micro-finance and a variety of tools available to us and we can provide mentoring support to also help with the application process.

“We would encourage people to engage with us and find out more about how we can help your business journey to restarting.”

The survey link on public space is available at here