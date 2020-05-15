Kid toddle for Barnardos 

By Elizabeth Lee

BARNARDOS children’s charity has launched The Big Toddle, its annual national fundraising event. Since it began in 2003, nearly half-a-million toddlers, including 1,030 little ones in Carlow, have toddled more than 300,000 kilometres to raise vital funds for vulnerable children their own age.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Barnardos is calling on families to toddle at home, where parents and toddlers can take part in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Barnardos is currently working with families in communities across Ireland, some of whom require critical and intensive help during the pandemic. The funds raised through The Big Toddle support the youngest children that Barnardos works with, ensuring that they get a better start in life.

Barnardos director of fundraising Mary Gamble said: “The Big Toddle for Barnardos has been our biggest annual fundraising event since its inception in 2003. Over that time, hundreds of thousands of children all across Ireland have toddled in their crèches, homes and communities to raise much-needed funds for vulnerable children all over the country. It’s all about children helping children.

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the closure of all childcare facilities, our Big Toddle event in crèches has had to be cancelled. But we have adapted our Big Toddle to a ‘toddle at home’ event, which parents and toddlers can take part in from the comfort of their own homes.

“This year, we’re asking families to stay home and have fun with their children instead by walking 1km in their garden or local park. See www.barnardos.ie/big-toddle for more information on activities you can do throughout May and June; we hope you’ll join us!”

The pandemic has meant that the Big Toddle for Barnardos has been adapted to suit a digital platform. The ‘Big Toddle at Home’ Facebook fundraising group will provide families with fun activities to do during lockdown, while also providing a sense of community. To register and download Barnardos Toddle packs, check out www.barnardos.ie/big-toddle.