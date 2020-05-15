Latest Carlow Covid-19 figure

The number of confirmed Carlow cases of Covid-19 rose to 144 on Friday. This is an increase of one and continues a downward trend of new cases in the last two weeks.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of 16 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,518 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday 15 May the HPSC has been notified of 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,956 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 13 May (23,627 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,062 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,427 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,557 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,352 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,256 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Earlier today, Government announced Phase 1 of the Covid-19 Roadmap will commence from Monday 18th May.

“As we ease restrictions that were implemented in recent weeks, the core message remains the same, ‘stay at home’ where possible and follow public health behaviours to limit the spread; hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing.

“I urge everyone to remember how easily this virus can spread, how quickly we could lose the progress that the country has worked so hard to achieve.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “Over a very short time period we have witnessed a whole of society effort to stop this virus in its tracks. Across government, our health, social care and emergency services, Gardaí and Defence Forces, businesses and the non-profit sector, media and general public at large, it has been heartening to witness such collective action.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “These past weeks have been particularly difficult for those who have been cocooning from family, friends and society. Today, I hope new measures will bring some relief to this group and that they know we as a society are supporting them wherever possible, including by adopting safe behaviours in physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.”