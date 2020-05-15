Scallions aters are back!

Children from Holy Family GNS
By Elizabeth Lee
WEXFORD may claim the strawberry, and Galway the oyster, but Carlow has the best of them all ‒ the humble scallion! At one time, no garden in the county, rural or urban, was complete without small beds of green scallions reaching towards the summer sun and now it’s your turn to get your hands on some.
The seeds for this project by Carlow County Council were planted in late May 2018, when artist/folklorist Michael Fortune, working in conjunction with Take A Part Carlow and the arts office of Carlow County Council, launched ‘The Scallion Ater Project’. They worked with a selection of local primary schools and community groups in Carlow town, where they gave away hundreds of seed packs of scallions, which were grown in classrooms and at homes.
The project was a huge success locally and nationally and it planted a very important seed, which has helped to reignite an interest and pride in the term ‘Scallion Ater’. Aside from planting hundreds of scallions in Carlow in the summer of 2018, they produced a limited-edition run of metal ‘Scallion Ater’ badges which, Michael says, “disappeared immediately and are like hen’s teeth now as they were so sought after”.
With that in mind, Michael has devised a four-month project, running from May to August, where he is asking the people of Carlow to grow a pot of scallions at home.
The idea is suitable for everyone and would especially suit families with their little ones at home from school right now. The first stage of the project sees the planting of 100 scallion sets around the county, while in June and July free online talks will be given by renowned gardeners, chefs and historians ‒ all to do with the humble scallion.
Michael has produced a limited-edition pack containing seeds, compost, pots, colouring pages, badges and more, which will be distributed for free to 100 lucky homes around the county. This is operating on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you want to get your hands on a set, email him at mailto:[email protected]@gmail.com ASAP with your name, address and a one-line description of why you want to be part of the project.