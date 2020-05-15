Scallions aters are back!

Children from Holy Family GNS

By Elizabeth Lee

WEXFORD may claim the strawberry, and Galway the oyster, but Carlow has the best of them all ‒ the humble scallion! At one time, no garden in the county, rural or urban, was complete without small beds of green scallions reaching towards the summer sun and now it’s your turn to get your hands on some.

The seeds for this project by Carlow County Council were planted in late May 2018, when artist/folklorist Michael Fortune, working in conjunction with Take A Part Carlow and the arts office of Carlow County Council, launched ‘The Scallion Ater Project’. They worked with a selection of local primary schools and community groups in Carlow town, where they gave away hundreds of seed packs of scallions, which were grown in classrooms and at homes.

The project was a huge success locally and nationally and it planted a very important seed, which has helped to reignite an interest and pride in the term ‘Scallion Ater’. Aside from planting hundreds of scallions in Carlow in the summer of 2018, they produced a limited-edition run of metal ‘Scallion Ater’ badges which, Michael says, “disappeared immediately and are like hen’s teeth now as they were so sought after”.

With that in mind, Michael has devised a four-month project, running from May to August, where he is asking the people of Carlow to grow a pot of scallions at home.