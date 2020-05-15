School video goes viral

By Elizabeth Lee

A video made by a group of teachers and other staff members to cheer up their students during the Covid 19 lockdown has gone viral and has made something of a star of the school principal!

A line-up of staff from Tyndall College, Carlow, including principal Gerry McGill, took part in the film where they sang the Ben E King song, Stand by me from their respective homes. The teachers donned shades, put on wigs or sang into virtual microphones in a bid to reach out to their locked down students and make them smile! Gerry’s touching appeal to the youngsters to stand together and help each other to get through the Covid 19 has become a huge hit with students, parents and the general public alike. The video has more than 15,000 views and is gathering traction across the county.

“The whole idea was to lift the spirits and show the students that regardless of how tough it is, if we stand together, we’ll get through it. “Stand by me” is a classic, simple message to the students, telling them that they can call or text us if they need to. It also shows them that we teachers are human, too, and up for a bit of a laugh,” Gerry smiled.

Gerry came up with the idea of using a home video to reach out to the students and so approached music teacher, Maria Quinn and deputy principal, Emer Morrissey about it while art teacher, Lena Kassan, also brought her technical prowess to the equation.

When he put it to the staff, many were willing to sing on camera, regardless of their musical ability!

“I was standing, queuing, in our local shop and a woman behind me said, ‘oh, you’re the singer, aren’t you?’ I told her that I’ve been called a lot of things in my life, but never a singer! I’m very conscious of my lack of ability!” he laughed.

One of the biggest hits on the video, though, is a tiny human being who only arrived into the world the day before the government ordered the schools to shut down – nine-week-old Dáire.

Gerry is holding his newly-born son at the end of the video with a sign saying, “stand by me”, ensuring that there’s not a dry eye in the house!