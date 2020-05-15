Still hope for Borris festival

By Elizabeth Lee

ORGANISERS of the Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas are still holding out hope that they can host the literary shindig in September.

The ninth festival, originally scheduled for June, was pushed back to the weekend of 18 September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite all other festivals being cancelled over the coming months, including the Electric Picnic, which was also to be held in September, Hugo Jellett, founder and organiser of the Borris festival, is still holding out hope about it going ahead.

The three-day literary knees-up has, in the past, attracted such luminaries as Martin Amis, Margaret Atwood and Ian McEwan as well as rock stars like Chrissie Hyde and Florence Welsh, but this year’s line-up is uncertain, given the global health crisis.

Organisers had anticipated that 75 “writers, musicians, broadcasters, thinkers and policy makers” would join the ranks at this year’s festival, but the line-up hasn’t been announced as organisers bide their time and wait it out.

“Due to the postponed dates we are working with, speakers will be announced incrementally, starting in June,” said Hugo.

“We have postponed, with optimism, until weekend of 18 September, and gone back to the drawing board on about 30% of the speakers. We tiptoe along thinking some days it may not happen and some days it will. We have offered refunds to our ticket holders if the dates don’t suit or they want their money back because they are skint. Only time will tell.”