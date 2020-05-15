The ICA scrub-up to the challenge

By Suzanne Pender

AN INDUSTRIOUS group of Carlow women are putting their enviable skills to the ultimate good use by creating scrubs for the county’s nursing homes.

The project, Sew Scrubs for Ireland, is an initiative started by costume designer Sinead Lawlor to create scrubs for healthcare workers right across the country. The initiative was picked up by ICA national president Josephine Helly, mindful of the talented ladies of the ICA and their proficiency when it comes to sewing.

The Carlow federation immediately rowed in behind the initiative and now has a hard-working team of ICA and non-ICA members busily working on putting the scrubs together.

“For us who are in the southeast of the country, the fabric is cut out in Wexford and then delivered to us,” explained Co Carlow ICA president Annette Reddy.

“I then deliver out to each of the members and when they are ready they are collected from my house by the Civil Defence and distributed to the nursing homes,” she explains.

“We’ve distributed 35 sets so far, with 50 currently on the go,” Annette adds.

The scrubs have been delivered to Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Beechwood Nursing Home in Leighlinbridge, Hillview Nursing Home in Carlow, Riverdale Nursing Home in Ballon and the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Next on the list to receive scrubs are St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, St Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown and the Delta Centre in Carlow town.

The scrubs consist of a draw-string trousers and a tunic top, which is created by machine to ensure it’s durable and can withstand repeated washing.

“They have to be able to survive the washing machine, so they have to be well made,” explains Annette.

“They are a little bit tricky is places, so you have to be proficient to put it together. I’d say the first one is the training curve and the second one, you’ll get better at it, or get sick of them,” laughs Annette.

“We have 25 members working on them and nine non-members who have come on board … including two gentlemen, who are very kindly helping out, too. It’s wonderful to have so many volunteers because it means that no one get over burdened,” she adds

“Everyone feels they’re doing something worthwhile and have done their bit … it’s important to have that sense of purpose. A lot of us are cocooning, so it’s nice to help out,” says Annette.

Annette adds that a number of ICA ladies are also currently making twiddle muffs (a hand mitten with beads and lots of other odds and ends), which can act as a distraction when worn by people with dementia.

“A lot of ladies are making crafts and they’re always doing things like that, so it’s brilliant that we can help out,” concluded Annette.