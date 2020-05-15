Volunteers roll out Meals on Wheels service

By Suzanne Pender

AN INCREDIBLE willingness to help, when help is really needed, is probably no more evident than in St Catherine’s Community Centre, Carlow, which has become a hive of activity since Covid-19 began to tighten its grip.

The centre’s Meals on Wheels service has seen a 25% rise in demand, with cocooning older people right across the town availing of a daily hot meal and a kind word from the service’s many volunteers. In fact, the service is now delivering an average of 100 meals a day, Monday to Friday, with more than 40 volunteers kindly putting themselves forward to ensure the oldest members of our community are looked after.

“The Meals on Wheels service has been running here for 40 years, but what has changed since all this started is the numbers,” explained Niall Morris, director of St Catherine’s Community Service Centre.

“We are now dealing with over 100 meals a day, that’s 25% up from what we had been doing. We’ve older people who are now cocooning and need the service, or people who maybe have family members that can’t visit them because of the travel restrictions, so they need the support,” he adds.

Niall points out that while a nutritious meal consisting of a main course and dessert is part of the service, another big advantage is that daily call, a chance to ensure everything’s okay and the social opportunity to have a chat with a volunteer.

Another hugely positive thing to emerge over recent weeks is the number of new volunteers the service has welcomed, people who made themselves available through Carlow Volunteer Centre and approached St Catherine’s offering to help in these difficult times.

“Our longest-serving volunteer is with us over 30 years, so when all this kicked off we would have had a lot of volunteers who would have had to cocoon and protect themselves, which is totally understandable,” explained Niall. “So we lost a lot of volunteers, but then a whole new group of volunteers came forward; we have over 40 volunteers with us now, who came from both Carlow Volunteer Centre and people who came directly to us … it’s been great,” he adds.

Niall praised the work of staff at the volunteer centre and Carlow gardaí, who ensured reference checking and the vetting process was fast-tracked, allowing volunteers to be ready for work within three or four days.

Preparing, cooking and delivering all those meals is an extraordinary feat of skill and organisation, particularly when you consider that it comes from a kitchen manned by just three incredibly busy ladies! Patricia Morrin Day, Amy O’Sullivan and Louise Owens are playing an absolute blinder in the kitchen, while Bernie Coogan has proved a whiz with the administration and Edel Keogh is equally efficient in co-ordinating the service.

It’s then over to the team of 40 volunteers to deliver the meals within a five-mile radius of Carlow town. The kitchen at St Catherine’s also provided the meals for a Meals on Wheels service in Leighlinbridge.

Another service still operating at St Catherine’s is the personal security or monitored alarm system, which in many ways is more important now than ever.

“They are still working away and if a person is happy to have people in to install that service, it is continuing,” explained Niall. “It is very important at the moment and allows people to summon help if they need it,” he explained.

The service’s community workers are also continuing to provide help and support through their Traveller programme and is also keeping in touch with families and all other aspects of their varied service through phone, WhatsApp, social media and post.

“Support continues to be there for families and not just from us, but all the services, the two resource centres in Tullow and Bagenalstown, Carlow Regional Youth Services and Barnardos,” said Niall.