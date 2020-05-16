Becky Boo Cupcakes are proving a bit hit with frontline staff

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S been a case of love at first bite for lots of Carlow staff on the frontline over the past few weeks, thanks to a little treat of baking heaven from Becky Boo Cupcakes.

Trish Hughes from Ballinbranna, Carlow is the baker behind the delicious cupcakes and over the past few weeks has been generously donating boxes and trays of cupcakes to those working on the frontline around Carlow.

Trish is doing it all voluntarily, just happy in the knowledge that she’s playing her part in making life a little bit brighter for those battling the spread of Covid-19.

From St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen and Caredoc Carlow to Hillview Nursing Home … her cupcakes have been giving staff that little boost they need as they work round the clock to protect their patients.

Trish, well known through her work in the busy Askea Pharmacy, loves to bake for family and friends and came up with the name BeckyBoo Cupcakes as a tribute to her 14-year-old daughter Becky, who also absolutely loves to bake.

“Basically what happened was I wasn’t baking anything for anyone when all this happened and I just thought wouldn’t it be nice to do something for those who are working on the frontline,” explains Trish.

“I started with Hillview and the district hospital and then every morning I’d think where else could I do, just places where I could drop maybe a box or a tray in for the staff,” she adds.

Over the past few weeks Trish has baked for the Poor Clares, St Fiacc’s House, St Luke’s Hospital, Caredoc, Tallaght Hospital and Carlow Mental Health Service, her delicious cupcakes a real pick-me-up for those working so hard.

“I suppose I’ve baked hundreds of them at this stage,” smiles Trish.

“I’ll be making some for Crumlin next week because I’ve made contact with a nurse who works there,” she adds.

As Trish’s baking took off, so, too, did the offers of help, with lots of sponsors coming forward to support her baking efforts.

“People have been amazing, especially my neighbours here in Ballinabranna; Delmec have sponsored lots of trays, and the same for Top Class Travel, they’ve been brilliant; neighbours have even called to the doors with envelopes, wanting to sponsor a box or a tray for different places,” explained Trish.

“Stephen Murphy in Bosco’s, John Nolan; the manger of Tesco’s Carlow, Doyle’s of the Royal Oak and Paddy Mullins from Pimento have all been so good. I really want to thank them all,” adds Trish.

Another group who have enjoyed Becky Boo Cupcakes are Carlow gardaí. “A good few people have sponsored cupcakes to be dropped up there … people just really want to say thank you,” says Trish.

“It’s just a hobby for me; my daughter Becky is the one who’s mad about the cupcakes. I bake them, she decorates them … she’s fantastic,” smiles Trish. Trish’s son Josh also helps with the deliveries.

“I made about 100 yesterday, I was about three hours baking … look, your back would be broken, but I’m happy to do it. It’s great to be able to drop them to people and see how happy they are to get them and all the lovely messages afterwards,” smiles Trish