No Picnic, no Ploughing, no Leaving: It’s time for your weekend catch-up!

We caught up with Leaving Certificate students from around the county to chat about the cancellation of this year’s exams. See what they had to say here.

A group of Carlow wedding professionals are coming together to give one lucky frontline worker a dream wedding. Click here for the full story.

We found out that this year’s National Ploughing Championships have been cancelled and there is no guarantee they will return to Carlow in 2021. Read the full story here.

Carlow County Council Community Response Forum has launched ‘The Bag of Books’ initiative which is making sure those of us who are cocooning around the county can get a fresh supply of library books to read. Click here for the full story.

We caught up with a hale and hearty Paddy Kavanagh who celebrated his 93rd birthday with a socially distanced garden party alongside his wife Madge and most of his immediate family. Click here.

While Monica Bolger from Askea Lawns in Carlow woke to the birthday surprise she thoroughly deserved, with her brothers, sisters and extended family all coming together to wish her a very happy 70th from three different continents! Click here.

There was disappointment for festival goers with the news that the Electric Picnic has been cancelled. Read all about it here.

In The Nationalist’s sports section we chatted to New Oak Boys clubman Sean Kelly about fighting Multiple Sclerosis and walking 120km in May for MS Ireland. Read about Sean here.

And Carlow senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar told us why he thinks intercounty GAA games behind closed doors would be ‘a waste of time’. Click here for the full story.

