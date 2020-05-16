INTO: Teachers and students might need PPE when schools reopen

  • Home >
Saturday, May 16, 2020

The country’s largest teachers’ union says primary school children might have to wear personal protective equipment when they go back to class.

Schools are not due to re-open until September, and the INTO says reduced class sizes could also be needed so physical distancing is observed.

General Secretary John Boyle expects teachers and students will do what is needed to make sure everyone’s safe.

He said: “If the public health advice says that PPE has to be worn by students and teachers, teachers will certainly be up for that challenge and I’m sure the children will be as well.

“It will be different. It will be emotionally challenging for a lot of people.

“But if it has to be done in order to get schools open, I’m sure it will happen.”

