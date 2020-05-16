Martin pays tribute to former minister Gerard Brady

Saturday, May 16, 2020

The Fianna Fáil Leader is extending his sympathies to the family of former minister Gerard Brady who passed away today.

Micheál Martin says Mr Brady was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1977 and had a long and distinguished career in national politics.

Mr Martin said: “I would like to extend my sympathies and those of the Fianna Fáil Party to the family and friends of Gerard Brady following his passing today.

“Gerard was a dedicated public servant and true gentleman. He was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1977 and had a long and distinguished career in national politics.

“He served as Minister for Education and as a Minister for State in the Department of Environment. Gerard put environmental issues to the fore. He was ahead of his time in this regard.

“As an optician by trade he would dedicate a month of his year traveling to Africa for humanitarian work. Over his lifetime he gave over many months volunteering in Sierra Leone, Uganda, and many other African countries using his skills as an optician to help those less fortunate.

“On my own personal behalf and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation I want to extend my deepest condolences to Gerard’s wife Antoinette, children Natalie, Cormac, Kieran, and Brian.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

