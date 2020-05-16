Dublin scrapyard fire not being investigated as crime at this stage

Update 8.20pm: Gardaí say the scrapyard fire on Dublin’s northside this afternoon is not being investigated as a crime at this stage.

The fire that spread to around forty scrap cars is thought to have started accidentally around 1pm, at a yard near Sillogue Green in Ballymun.

Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

Around 30 firefighters from Dublin Fire Brigade fought the blaze for hours as a huge plume of thick black smoke rose from the scene.

Local Social Democrats councillor Mary Callaghan says it was a scary experience this afternoon.

She said: “The fire service, the gardaí did a great job and they really got it under control very quickly.

“ut from a safety point of view and an environmental point of view, we really need to do a lot better.”

Earlier: Blaze near Ballymun visible across Dublin city extinguished

Dublin Fire Brigade has extinguished a large blaze in the north of Dublin city.

About 40 cars caught fire earlier this afternoon, at Sillogue Green in Ballymun.

The inferno released a plume of toxic smoke that was visible across the county.

It led to multiple members of the public calling the emergency services at around 1.20pm.

Around 30 Firefighters, five fire engines and a water tanker were deployed to the scene.

Earlier: Scrap cars on fire near Ballymun in blaze visible across Dublin city

Around 40 scrap cars are on fire just off Junction 4 of the M50 at Ballymun in Dublin.

Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

The blaze can be seen across the city, which has lead to multiple emergency calls.

Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene with five engines and a water tanker.

People who live nearby are advised to close their windows.

Dublin Fire Brigade said they are “making good progress” in tackling the fire and that “the incident has been scaled back from 6 units to 4.’

They added: “We’re still advising to keep windows closed as a precaution if you live nearby.”