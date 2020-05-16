Sunrise Appeal eclipses Darkness Into Light to raise €3m for Pieta House

By Suzanne Pender

DARKNESS Into Light may not have been possible this year, but that didn’t stop the people of Carlow finding a way to let the sunlight through to mark this major fundraiser for the lifesaving work of Pieta House.

Right across the county on Saturday 8 May, people found a way to acknowledge the vital service Pieta House provides, with many taking part in the charity’s alternative event, the Sunrise Appeal.

“People really were great. I suppose Darkness Into Light (DIL) is going ten years now and this would have been our sixth year in Carlow, so a lot of people knew the date and we had been marketing it,” explained Dolores O’Neill, chairperson of DIL Carlow.

“It’s a massive fundraiser every year, its raises €6m so that’s vital to the service and, if anything, people need it now more than ever during these dark times,” she added.

The Sunrise Appeal encouraged people to still get up at 5.30am, watch the sun rise and savour a moment of reflection, either alone or with family … an opportunity to show solidarity to Pieta House and the many people it supports.

“People were aware of the Sunrise Appeal and then the ***Late Late Show*** had it on and that was massive … to date, the Sunrise Appeal had raised €3m, which is just incredible,” said Dolores. “Even with everything that people are going through at the moment, losing their jobs, no security and so much uncertainty, it’s amazing to raise so much,” she said.

While there is no official county breakdown of the totals raised, Dolores knows that so many Carlow people contributed to that €3m, along with pledging their support to an alternative date for the event this October.

“I know so many people in Carlow contributed to that. We hope to run DIL in October and even the registration for that is currently at 2,500 people for Carlow Darkness Into Light, so we know the people of Carlow are supporting us and are still there for Darkness Into Light,” added Dolores.

Lots of schools around the county also supported the Sunrise Appeal, including Tullow Community School and Presentation College, Carlow.

Pieta House continues to operate 24/7 over the phone, providing free therapy to those engaging in self-harm, people with suicidal ideation or those who have been bereaved by suicide. The service is non-referral and is available to people of all ages.

To talk to Pieta House and receive the support you need, call 1800 247247.