What’s planned for your area

Saturday, May 16, 2020

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications in the last week. The council decided on no planning applications in the same period.

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Barrow Automation wish to construct a portal frame light industrial storage unit at Dunleckney, Bagenalstown

 

James & Samantha Carroll wishes to construct bungalow at Seskinryan, Bagenalstown

 

Singletons Lane Ltd wish to change of usage of existing four storey office block to residential usage consisting of one and two-bedroom apartments at Singleton’s Lane, Bagenalstown

 

Carlow

Board of Management of Holy Family BNS wish to erect a prefabricated building on site to be used as a kitchen to serve lunches under the school meals scheme at Holy Family BNS, Askea

 

Figtree Ltd wish to extend the existing kitchen at Mimosa Wine & Tapas Bar which is a protected structure, College Street,

Carlow

 

Clonegal

Ben & Samuel Deacon wish to construct an agricultural building at Kilcarry, Clonegal

 

East Carlow

Terra II Ltd wishes to apply for a 10 year planning permission for a solar farm with a total area of circa 127 hectares, consisting of solar panels on ground mounted frames, 28 number single storey electrical inverter/transformer stations and associated equipment which will connect to the national grid at Garreenleen, Bendinstown, Tinnaclash and Ardbearn

 

Kilbride

Kevin & Ciara Keegan wish to retain gable ended roof and construct extensions to side of existing dwelling at the Pottle, Kilbride

 

St Mullins

Susan McGough wishes to demolish existing dwelling house at Bauck, The Quay, St Mullins

 

Tullow

Smartisan Construction Ltd to demolish two incomplete houses at Park Gate, Shillelagh Road, Tullow and construct proposed planning for the construction 35 houses at Park Gate, Shillelagh Road, Tullow

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Latest Covid-19 figures

Saturday, 16/05/20 - 7:12pm

Motorist claimed gardaí asked him to sing the Polish national anthem

Saturday, 16/05/20 - 5:21pm

Becky Boo Cupcakes are proving a bit hit with frontline staff

Saturday, 16/05/20 - 12:00pm

Similar Articles

What’s planned for your area

Sunday, 10/05/20 - 2:33pm

No golden arches for Junction 5 McDonald’s

Wednesday, 06/05/20 - 4:00pm

What’s planned for your area

Saturday, 02/05/20 - 4:02pm