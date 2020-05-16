What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications in the last week. The council decided on no planning applications in the same period.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Barrow Automation wish to construct a portal frame light industrial storage unit at Dunleckney, Bagenalstown

James & Samantha Carroll wishes to construct bungalow at Seskinryan, Bagenalstown

Singletons Lane Ltd wish to change of usage of existing four storey office block to residential usage consisting of one and two-bedroom apartments at Singleton’s Lane, Bagenalstown

Carlow

Board of Management of Holy Family BNS wish to erect a prefabricated building on site to be used as a kitchen to serve lunches under the school meals scheme at Holy Family BNS, Askea

Figtree Ltd wish to extend the existing kitchen at Mimosa Wine & Tapas Bar which is a protected structure, College Street,

Carlow

Clonegal

Ben & Samuel Deacon wish to construct an agricultural building at Kilcarry, Clonegal

East Carlow

Terra II Ltd wishes to apply for a 10 year planning permission for a solar farm with a total area of circa 127 hectares, consisting of solar panels on ground mounted frames, 28 number single storey electrical inverter/transformer stations and associated equipment which will connect to the national grid at Garreenleen, Bendinstown, Tinnaclash and Ardbearn

Kilbride

Kevin & Ciara Keegan wish to retain gable ended roof and construct extensions to side of existing dwelling at the Pottle, Kilbride

St Mullins

Susan McGough wishes to demolish existing dwelling house at Bauck, The Quay, St Mullins

Tullow

Smartisan Construction Ltd to demolish two incomplete houses at Park Gate, Shillelagh Road, Tullow and construct proposed planning for the construction 35 houses at Park Gate, Shillelagh Road, Tullow