Carlow Woodie’s ready for tomorrow’s reopening

WOODIES DIY in Carlow Retail Park, Hanover is one of the largest stores to be reopening tomorrow, Monday 18 May, following the loosening of current restrictions. Monday marks the start of phase 1 in the reopening of businesses, where repair shops and hardware shops will be allowed to open their doors.

Throughout the period of closure, Woodie’s ran a series of online videos to help those at home who were attempting painting or maintenance jobs. Its website operated with a limited range of home delivery goods.

Addressing the reopening on its social media channels, Woodies asked members of the public to ‘bear with us as we control customer numbers in store, and continue to practice two-metre distancing at all times.’

Sanitation stations will be located at the front of the store and under16s will not be permitted into the shop, as a safety measure. Perspex screens have been installed at every checkout for the safety of customers and staff, and staff will be provided with face shields to wear.

Woodies CEO Declan Ronayne told RTÉ Radio One’s Ryan Tubridy Show there would be barriers up outside the stores, so that queues can be managed properly with social distancing measures in place. “We will have all sorts of safety measures all over the store,” he said. “You’re not getting into our store without sanitising your hands. If you have gloves on, we want you to take them off, sanitise your hands; sanitise your gloves if you don’t want to do that.”

The store’s new opening hours are Monday-Saturday, 9am-6pm and Sunday and Bank Holidays from 12 noon-6pm.

Homeware outlets will not reopen yet, despite being named on the government’s roadmap as shops that could reopen in phase one. Asked about the distinction between homeware and hardware, health minister Simon Harris said that homeware wasn’t necessarily an urgent thing to reopen. “If you need to buy new curtains, it can wait a couple of weeks,” he said.

Business minister Heather Humphreys acknowledged that some hardware outlets sell homeware but said that “if you’re predominantly a hardware shop you can stay open and sell the products”.

“If you have a hardware shop and happen to have a small homeware section, you’re allowed to sell,” she said.