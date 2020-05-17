Fine Gael MEP urges public to accept vouchers from airlines

The Ireland South MEP says opting for a voucher instead of a refund would help the struggling airlines.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune is urging people to accept vouchers instead of cash from airlines if their flights have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the European Commission said people are entitled to cash refunds for flight cancellations, even if the airlines are pushing them to take vouchers instead.

She says: “I absolutely accept the Commission’s statement that passenger rights and regulations as it stands does allow for a full refund or a voucher.

“And that is the passenger’s preference but the Commission also a caveat with its statement this week that said would consumers consider the voucher as it can contribute to the long term viability of the airline and I would agree with that proposal.”

Last month Ireland was one of 12 European Union (EU) countries that signed a letter petitioning the Commission to, instead, allow airlines to give time-limited vouchers during the coronavirus pandemic.