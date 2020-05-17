Investigation finds Mater Hospital met legal requirements for Covid-19 reports

An investigation into the delayed reporting of Covid-19 cases at the Mater Hospital has found it did meet its legal requirements.

On Thursday health authorities were made aware of an extra 244 at the Dublin facility.

Hospitals are legally obligated to report infectious disease cases as soon as they are aware of them.

Health Minister Simon Harris subsequently warned checks would be needed to see if the matter was criminal.

Speaking at a HSE briefing today, Chief Executive Paul Reid outlined the details of the investigation:

“The information that we have been furnished throughout Friday and yesterday clearly demonstrates that the legal requirement was met,” he said.

“However, the information that was submitted to the labs at some stage in the process did not have the full details, particularly all the names, etc, of those cases. Therefore it didn’t allow us for the complete correlation of the data at the appropriate time.”

Yesterday, 15 more deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of related deaths in Ireland to 1,533.

The Department of Health also announced 92 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,048.