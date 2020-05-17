IT Carlow holding Virtual Open Day

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Unbridled joy as Paula Norton, Alison Ivers and Susan Garvey celebrate their graduation from IT Carlow last year
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Students will have the opportunity to check out what IT Carlow has to offer with an upcoming virtual open day.

The institute are holding the online open day on Friday 29 May from 10.30am to 4pm.

Students will have the opportunity to enjoy a campus tour, hear the experiences of students and discuss fees and grants.

Learners will also be able to find out about academic and sports scholarships and participate in live Q&A sessions with a team of experts.

You can register here to receive the link to the open day.

