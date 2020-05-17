Latest Covid-19 figures

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow rose on Sunday evening to 146. This is an increase of two from the previous figure. However, more positively, the number of Carlow cases has only risen by seven in the last week.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 10 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,543 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 17 May, the HPSC has been notified of 64 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 15 May (23,953 cases), reveals: