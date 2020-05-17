Litter louts blight scenic Bagenalstown spot

Drug paraphernalia and rubbish have blighted a picturesque spot in Bagenalstown.

It has emerged that people enjoying the scenic Barrow area around Bagenalstown Swimming Pool have also been using it as a dumping group in recent times. The Bagenalstown Swimming Club took to their Facebook page to highlight the issue and appeal for people to take their rubbish with them from their car park.

“The swimming pool car park is not a public car park. We have no issues with people parking there for walks/fishing or just the great views, but we do have issues with the amount of rubbish left behind.”

They also highlighted that people were drinking and smoking cannabis in the car park with drug paraphernalia being left behind.

The club consists of volunteers who selflessly endeavour to keep the area clean and urged the public to help them. They highlighted the bin located in the car park.

“If any of the public see people littering could you please help us stop it.”