Motorcyclist killed in north Dublin collision

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

The incident occurred at around 7.15 pm today.

There was no other vehicle involved.

The incident happened on the M1 Northbound near Junction 6 in Balbriggan.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured at the scene.

Forensic Investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Balbriggan are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

