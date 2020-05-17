New Oak residents turn to bingo!

By Suzanne Pender

“IT’S bringing us together … we’re apart, but together,” enthused David Whelan, a resident of New Oak Estate, Carlow and the man behind a new craze that’s livening up the estate – bingo!

Once a week, people in the grotto area within the estate come out of their homes and set up in their gardens to enjoy a game of bingo, a wonderful social outlet that residents have really come to look forward to.

“It’s for the people in the area around the grotto, so many of them are cocooning and can’t go anywhere,” explains David.

“The estate is 47 years’ old and there’s an awful lot of elderly people living here now, so it’s a really good, positive thing for them,” he adds.

David is well known locally as a DJ and karaoke enthuasist, so when lockdown first struck he would regularly come out to his garden and play a bit of music to keep his neighbours entertained.

“The bingo stemmed from a video I’d seen online from somewhere in Dublin, where the residents were coming out to play bingo, so basically I discovered a bingo app, then I had to go and locate books,” he explained.

David managed to track down 2,500 loose pages, which he divided into books, which he’s hoping will last for the duration of the summer.

“We are limited in the amount of books we have and we’re trying to get more, so if anyone has any bingo books out there, we’d love them … if we had more books then we could have it for other streets in the estate,” he adds.

“It’s a bit of a laugh and we’re all enjoying it. I’m living here all my life, I know all my neighbours and they know me. It’s great for them to be able to come out and enjoy it, they all love going to bingo anyway. This bringing us all together … we’re apart, but together,” said David.

“There was a man here who was 70 last week, so it also gave us a chance to wish him a happy birthday and play a bit of music,” he adds.

The bingo takes place in New Oak Estate every Thursday or Friday, depending on the weather, with David’s wife Trish also on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“We go around about an hour beforehand and start handing out the books, then we hand-sanitise and start the bingo. We had a bit of a fund going in the area, so we bought a few little prizes out of that, but it really isn’t about the prizes, it all about the social part of it,” says David.