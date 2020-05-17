No ceremony for 46th anniversary of Dublin-Monaghan bombings due to Covid-19

The attacks were coordinated in the middle of the evening rush hour.

33 people lost their lives and almost 300 were injured in the Dublin Monaghan bombings 46 years ago today.

However, there will be no ceremony to mark the anniversary due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four loyalist bombs exploded that evening, three in Dublin City and one at a pub in Monaghan soon afterward.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says the Government is committed to finding the truth about the attacks.

Last year the Government was urged to launch legacy investigations into Troubles killings that took place in its jurisdiction.

Northern Ireland’s Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson made a number of proposals on the legacies of the Troubles to the Oireachtas committee on the Good Friday Agreement.

Among her recommendations was for Ireland to establish a mechanism similar to the proposed Historical Investigations Unit in Northern Ireland to carry out investigations into incidents that took place in the Republic.