Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Desmond Byrne, 7 Radharc na Doirí, Clonegal, Carlow and Walkinstown, Dublin. Suddenly. Dearly loved husband of Marie and loving father of Caroline, Barbara, Claire and Paula and brother of Maeve. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sister, grandchildren Evan, Abbie, Carla, Tristan & Ethan, sons in law Karl, Keith & Darren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Desmond rest in peace. Due to government and HSE restrictions, a private funeral service will take place on Monday with burial afterwards in Clonegal cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mai McKelvie (née Murphy), Macmine, Bree, Enniscorthy, Wexford and formerly Ballymurphy, Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Liam and Seán and sister of Peggy, Nancy, Eileen, Kathleen, Patsy, Betty, Sheila, Michael and Larry and the late Bridie, Shem, Rose, Hannah and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Kay and Teresa, grandchildren Mark and Ciara, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Owing to current restrictions, a private family funeral will be held on Monday, 18 May in the Church of the Assumption, Bree followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris, Co Carlow. A public memorial mass celebrating Mai’s life will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Jackman (née Mullins), Barrack Street, Tullow, Carlow and late of Inagh, Clare who died peacefully in her 96th year at the residence of her daughter Angela, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Nixie and much loved and cherished mother of John, Angela, Bernadette (O’Brien, Tinryland) and Kieran. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, son-in-law Kennedy, Angela’s partner Leo, daughters-in-law Helen, Catherine and Margaret, sister-in-law Joan Mullins, Inagh, grandchildren Keith, Fergus, Gillian, Cliona, Eoin, Nicola, Niall, Niamh and Shane, great-grandchildren Corey, Emily, Cian, Harrison and Ciarán, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her son James, granddaughter Siobhán (O’Sullivan), sisters Mary (Conway), Kitty (Doherty), Nellie (O’Brien), Nancy (Doherty), Brigid (Higgins), brothers Paddy, Corney, MB and Seán. May Peggy’s gentle soul rest in peace. Due to government advice on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Monday 18 May at The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow at 2 pm, which will be streamed live on www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam. Peggy will depart from Angela’s house at 1.45 pm on Monday and people are welcome to line the route to the church as the courtége passes, whilst adhering to social distancing. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The death has taken place of Joseph O’Connor, 27 Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, Carlow town who died 16 May (suddenly) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving son Joseph, partner Clare Keating, grandson Kayden, brothers Eddie, Billy and Noel, sister Frances, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.