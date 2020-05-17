Responsibilities remain as restrictions ease in Monday’s lockdown exit

New recommendations have also been issued about using masks on busy public transport and enclosed indoor settings.

Phase one of the reopening of the Irish economy begins tomorrow.

After months of lockdown, hardware stores, garden centres and opticians will the among the first businesss to open their doors.

People will also be allowed to meet friends and family from outside their household in groups of no more than four and within 5km of their home.

Cormac Shields of the Irish Contract Cleaners Association said workers will have to get used to a tougher cleaning regime.

He says: “Everybody has a responsibility. One thing we have learned through this is that is everybody has a responsibility themselves.

“Everyone has to practise the guidelines as set out. They have to maintain social distancing and physical distancing.

They have to continue to wash their hands frequently and sanitise properly. Practise good respiratory hygiene.

“They will need to maintain their own area and their own workspace.”