‘The place was choc-a-bloc’: Charity says elderly should be respected as Ireland exits Covid-19 lockdown

Charity Third Age said elderly people are fearful about going out after spending weeks at home.

Third Age, a charity for older people, is calling on the public to respect the elderly who have been cocooning and are now starting to go out again in public.

Its freephone advice centre Seniorline has been inundated with calls from nervous people over the age of 70.

Spokesperson Anne Dempsey said these people are fearful about going out, after spending weeks at home.

She said one lady turned back when she saw a local park was busy.

“She was very excited about going out when she was allowed on Tuesday of last week and drove to the park,” she said.

“And she drove, got to the park, looked in and the place was choc-a-bloc, and she got back in her car and drove home, rather disappointed.”