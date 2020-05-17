  • Home >
  • National News >
  • ‘The place was choc-a-bloc’: Charity says elderly should be respected as Ireland exits Covid-19 lockdown

‘The place was choc-a-bloc’: Charity says elderly should be respected as Ireland exits Covid-19 lockdown

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Charity Third Age said elderly people are fearful about going out after spending weeks at home.

Third Age, a charity for older people, is calling on the public to respect the elderly who have been cocooning and are now starting to go out again in public.

Its freephone advice centre Seniorline has been inundated with calls from nervous people over the age of 70.

Spokesperson Anne Dempsey said these people are fearful about going out, after spending weeks at home.

She said one lady turned back when she saw a local park was busy.

“She was very excited about going out when she was allowed on Tuesday of last week and drove to the park,” she said.

“And she drove, got to the park, looked in and the place was choc-a-bloc, and she got back in her car and drove home, rather disappointed.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar discusses lockdown exit with EC President Von der Leyen

Sunday, 17/05/20 - 7:10pm

Sinn Féin calls for Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme to include women returning from maternity leave

Sunday, 17/05/20 - 7:00pm

Covid-19: 10 confirmed deaths as fall in new cases continues

Sunday, 17/05/20 - 5:50pm