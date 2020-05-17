What shops are open in Carlow tomorrow?

Shops and businesses in Carlow that can reopen tomorrow range from car dealerships, garden centres, hardware stores and opticians to office centres, electrical shops and mobile phone stores.

Under phase one of the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions, shops that are mainly outdoor can reopen on Monday 18 May, provided there are adequate social distancing and hygiene measures.

Outdoor visitor and tourist sites can also reopen tomorrow, together with sports amenities such as golf courses and tennis courts, again provided there are adequate social distancing and hygiene measures.

WHAT SHOPS CAN OPEN?

*Hardware stores and stores that provide supplies that are essential for gardening, farming and agriculture

*Opticians and outlets that provide hearing test services and sell hearing aids

*Retailers who sell or repair motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles

*Shops that provide office products and services

*Electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home

If in doubt, telephone the store or business involved to find out for sure or check their online pages.

Meanwhile, the new general guidelines under phase one are:

*You should still remain at home where possible

*Up to four people who don’t live together can meet outdoors while staying two metres apart

*Only ten people can attend a funeral

*Outdoor workers (construction workers, gardeners, including people working on allotments) can return to work as long as they social distance

*Anyone who can work remotely should continue to do so

*Shops that are primarily outdoor (garden centres, hardware stores, farmers’ markets) can open as long as there’s social distancing

*Outdoor spaces and tourism sites (car parks, beaches, mountain walks) will reopen

*Public sport amenities (pitches, tennis courts, golf courses) can reopen