A step in the right direction!

Stylist Edel Jackson takes her weekly look at your fashion dilemma

Dear Style Counsel,

I have been reading your column and all your lockdown fashion problems and I have a dilemma. I am a 59-year-old woman who is working from home during lockdown and I don’t have any casual shoes or trainers. I would absolutely love something that was comfortable – I have problem with my instep – but would still look good and fashionable. I’m also look for some age-appropriate clothes for the next few months. Have you any ideas?

I got straight on to Una Conroy, owner of Oona Conroy Shoes on Tullow Street, Carlow and in Rathwood Garden Centre in Tullow, with your dilemma and she was so helpful. According to Una, who is busy manning the online shop at the moment, the shop has a lot of labels that are designed to be really good for your feet while also looking the part.

Una is a huge fan of Callaghan Shoes and Ara Shoes. Callaghan Shoes “adapt to your feet and to the 5-8mm width increase during walking, they replicate the movements of the human foot and have a special shock absorber in the heels to stop vibrations going through their heel,” according to Una. This kind of technology sounds exactly what you may need for your foot problems. Ara shoes use a special hi-soft technology with memory foam to ensure perfect fit, comfort and style. Check out the wonderful range that I have chosen to showcase, but she has lots more online. The repeat custom for both labels is all the testimony Una herself needs.

Oona Conroy added some selected clothing labels to the Rathwood shop and it has some really stylish, comfortable and age-appropriate pieces that would work really well for home. I adore the Oui range with its beautiful cardis, knits and tops. I adore these white jeans from the Diane Laury range. They are available in many different colours. Oona Conroy currently has 20% off all its stock online. Feel free to message Una on her Facebook or Instagram page (Oona Conroy) or call her directly on 087 2437144 for advice. I really, really hope this helps you to find the perfect pair of comfortable and on-trend trainers and fab clothes!