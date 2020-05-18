Carlow Farmers’ Market opens on Saturday

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Farmers’ Market will re-open this Saturday at Potato Market, Carlow, providing a range of delicious produce to their loyal customers while also protecting their safety.

The market will be implementing good social distancing measures, with each stall located three metres apart and spacing distances clearly marked on the ground for customers.

“We’re also going to have stewards in place to limit the number of customers coming into the market so we can adhere to the social distancing measures,” explained James Murphy of Carlow Farmers’ Market.

“Some of the stall owners are also taking orders, so people don’t have to go to the stall, and then we’ll have a collection point for people availing of that service,” he added.

The market is encouraging contactless payments if possible, and where that isn’t possible, some stalls may also operate a jar system, where the payment can be dropped into a jar and any change given will originate from the stall owner, rather than from general takings.

Carlow Farmers’ Market have worked hard to ensure the safety of their customers, while also allowing local suppliers and businesses get back to work and do what they do best. Many of the stall owners will have additional measures in place, largely depending on their particular goods.

“I do vegetables at the market and I know in my case I’m not letting people pick their own vegetables; I’ll be packing their purchases based on what they want, so each stall owner will have their own system on how best to ensure safety,” explained James.

“We are happy to be back, everyone is trying to keep their business going. In my case, I opened a shop at the house where people could collect their vegetables and others from the market had a collection point a Malone’s Fruit Farm in Ballon.

“It’s important to support local producers and that’s going to be a big thing going forward, it’s a time when everyone needs to band together and support local businesses,” added James.

Carlow Farmers’ Market opens at 9am this Saturday and runs until 2pm.